Jon Heydenreich

She wanted the house cleaned. Company was coming.
There is something to be said for cleanliness but I wonder how much of it is cleanliness and how much is our desire to impress the company. Or… we want to avoid a scenario with the company making harsh judgements after they leave. We want to make a good impression. I am messy until company comes. Then I morph into Joe Neatnick.
I always have thought that when a friend comes, they do not care. That is what a friend is. But when someone else comes over we live in fear of their judgement. Clean the house!
I like visiting folks with messy homes. I feel instantly comfortable. And if you resonate with that, then you would feel instantly comfortable at our place.
Just don’t tell us you are coming.
Be mindful of how you change for others. And wonder why…
Of course, maybe your place is always neat. Always. Like, we believe that. So relax a bit and be like the rest of us.