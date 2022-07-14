Jon Heydenreich

This guy found out I’m going to be in the Mt. Washington race this August and called me to go training together. Given he is much faster than I am, I was kind of honored. Who would ever want to go with the slow poke!?
Normally, when you walk or jog or bike with someone, you go at a leisurely, “let’s talk,” pace. These are nice moments for fellowship and conversation. This fellow and I were doing intervals – go up the hill, come down, up the hill, come down, up the hill and down. There is nothing in this which is leisurely or talkative.
I figured he would at least give me a head start so he would have that “carrot” before him. No head start. We were off and I waited to see him fly by.
He did not fly by. For a time I could hear him puffing away behind me, then I did not hear anything.
You can get an ego boost by these moments. You are winning!
Later, I learned my buddy is recovering from COVID, and might have some physical issues to boot. He may not even make the race.
Never get puffed up. You do not know what that other bloke is dealing with. Compete with yourself.