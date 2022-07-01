Jon Heydenreich

When we owned a seasonal cabin I used to visit with our neighbor frequently. We were “friends.” But we never spoke, ever — except in the summer. I wondered whether we were “convenient” friends. We were not necessarily friends so much as we answered each other’s need for social interaction.
It prompted me to consider all of the relationships through the years: the wedding party friends, the friends from the old neighborhood and job, the friends who were parents of our kids' playmates …
Eons ago someone told me that we are lucky in life if we make one or two friends. I think those words are prescient.
I called the best man from our wedding last week. Gotta work on this.