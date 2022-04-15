Jon Heydenreich

Life is filled with struggles. Forget “life.” Each day has its struggles. When things go south we often blame ourselves. We screwed up somehow. Welcome to the world of guilt. If we do not blame ourselves we are inclined to blame the stupidity, callousness, or incompetence of others. Welcome to the world of frustration (anger).
Those are doors number one and two.
Then there is door number 3. When matters go south we accept and seek to do good.
There is a time for guilt and a time for anger. Guilt and anger do not get turned off like a light switch.
But there is also a time to install a dimmer on those switches.
We open one of those doors every day. Be mindful of which one you are entering.