Jon Heydenreich

When I look at the flower garden at our place in the spring I get dismayed. There is a lot of dirt and not much else. Yes, we can see the remains of the previous year’s perennials, but they are sparse. Lots of dirt.
I am not into lots of dirt. But my wife puts the brakes on my desire to buy more perennials. She annoys me. I think to myself, “So, you want to look at a lot of dirt?” Accept, accept, accept. Not worth it to get into a big argument.
Fast forward a few months. When I look at the garden I get dismayed. There are flowers everywhere. They are on top of one another. No space at all. Last year’s crop dropped seeds. Clandestine flowers hiding in the ground decided to appear.
The ways of nature can fill us with wonder…