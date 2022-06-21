Jon Heydenreich

Some of us like steaks, some are vegetarian, some are into Paleo but the food which is on every menu is disaster stew. And we gorge ourselves on it.
The first ingredient in disaster stew is expectation. We expect the day to enfold according to our hopes or plans. People will be considerate, kind words will be spoken, no one is in a rush. To this stew we add the secret flavoring: entitlement. I deserve all this. I earned it. And to this we add a bit of seasoning: most everyone is doing better than I am.
A steady diet of disaster stew is guaranteed to leave one incredibly angry. And, in my mind, disaster stew is like eating one potato chip. It is hard to stop at one bite.
Think of COVID for a moment. Disaster stew was on the menu and cheap – the special of the day. I expected life as usual and I was entitled to it! There were and continue to be – a lot of angry people.
Go on a diet. Nourish yourself on gratitude – the goodness of the day. Guaranteed you will lose some of that “angry” weight.