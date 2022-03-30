Jon Heydenreich

We mourn for the ways of humanity — climate issues, opioid crisis, school shootings, the Ukraine War. We are destroying ourselves. How can we not mourn the ways of humanity?
Well, there is a time to mourn and there is a time to get up and move.
Anxiety, worry and distress can paralyze us. We get stuck. It becomes an endless loop of discussion, lament, complaint, watching, anger, and argument. I asked someone – what do you do for peace? He said, “There is always alcohol!” But alcohol is escapism which hurts us.
Videos or movies? They are distractions of a sort.
Do something that will build you up, that will take you to a better place, a healthier place. Might be a walk, or planning that garden, or a positive hobby.
Decide, get up and go. This is your moment.