Jon Heydenreich
When we moved to our retirement home we felt it was beyond anything we could ever have dreamed. Nirvana. The only issue was the long dirt road. I worried about winter. We spoke to the neighbors. No problem. Wow. Could this be real?

Then mud season. I never knew this existed. We were homebound for a spell. Then the winds. We are exposed and the winds blow away the roof shingles. The pitch on the roof is too steep for me so we end up with a roofer. Not cheap. Then the power outages, which are as regular as the sun rise.

There is no easy street. No nirvana. Everything has a cost, a downside. Just do not get lulled.

Be mindful of those expectations. They can be a set up for disappointment. Look for the good but stay rooted in reality and truth.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.