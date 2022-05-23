Jon Heydenreich

For a few years we have had a circus of red wing black birds stake out our yard. They are with us until around late August. We are a kind of vacation resort for them. Humans go to Ogunquit, the blackbirds come to our place.
All day there are a few of them who sit on top of the apple tree standing guard. They sit there watching and watching. They might fly away for a bit, then they come back to their perch – watching.
Take a page from the day of the blackbird. We look forward to spring and summer only to spend much of our time flying all around. Sit for a spell. Watch. Observe.