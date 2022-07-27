Jon Heydenreich

For any cyclist, and for some runners, the dark hole of peril is an accident. You can be killed. Some people stop riding on roads because of this fear. Next is line is a fall of some sort. It is not a question of if you will fall, only when. I fell years ago when turning on sand. I fell when I did not adjust my balance in coming to a stop and had trouble unclipping my shoe from the pedal. But it has been years.
Until now.
I fell going up Mt. Ascutney. I was going real slow because I am old and fat and slow. I swerved. Down I went. I fell again when the chain came off the gears. Down I went. I fell on indoor rollers in the garage. Down I go. This is getting kind of old and eroding my confidence.
Forget cycling. We “fall” in family life, in work life, with friends… Falling is inevitable. I suggest every day has its falls.
Falling is a given.
Getting up is not a given.
Be mindful. Get up.