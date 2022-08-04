Jon Heydenreich

Apples are displayed in the grocery stores in such nicely arranged piles. You pick and choose among them. Beautiful red apples.
We have apple trees where we live. They are vintage trees that had been let go. The previous owners of the place did nothing with them for 25 years. When I discovered they existed, I set about mowing the poison ivy, the growth of tall weeds and bushes – and there they were – the apple trees - filled with vines. I tended to those, too.
The trees produce an abundance of apples. Many more than we could ever use. We give them away all fall. But these apples are not so pretty. They have blemishes galore. They are not so round. They do not have the resplendent colors of those we buy in stores. Bugs get into some of them. Birds and squirrels nibble at others.
We do not spray the trees. And that is what we get. They are the real deal. Pure undoctored nature. When I pick them I wonder just how the grocery stores get those perfect apples. And I wonder about the spraying and however else they get treated. The ones from the store will last quite a time. Our apples will last maybe a few weeks in the icebox – but no longer.
The apples for me are a metaphor for life. We can doctor things up to make them look pretty…. But real life is filled with blemishes and struggles. We seem to have this attraction to the beautiful even though we know it has been doctored up.
I think our apples are beautiful. All depends on how you see and what you are willing to see.