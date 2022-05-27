Jon Heydenreich

The article was titled “Growing Old Gracefully.” I did not read it all. It was probably some kind of click bait. But who wants to grow old gracefully? And what does that mean: genteel smiles, daily naps to stay fresh, combed hair, matching socks (I wrote about that the other day…). Does it mean one Manhattan (an oldster’s drink) at cocktail hour? Does it mean leisurely walks, dinners with friends where we subtly compare notes about families…
Spare me. I might as well turn in the key card and check out.
I am old. I utter colorful words when the paint drips on my face. My shirts get crusty with sweat. I force myself to do push-ups, which I hate doing.
We have choices – grow old gracefully or grow old kicking and screaming. Be mindful of your path. We are all on one and we are all growing old.