Jon Heydenreich

“My friend died.”
Response: “I am sorry, how old was she?”
“She was 60.”
Response: “Oh, what happened, that is so young.”
The subtle expectation is that my friend should have lived to 80 or 90. But if this was 1910, the response might have been, “She died at 60, that is a good life.”
We have the expectation that we live to 80 or 90 because that is how long many people live these days. The point is that our expectations of life are culturally influenced if not culturally determined. What do we want or expect? Well, that depends on what other people are getting.
Someone might counter this by saying, “I drive my old beat up car and I am perfectly content!” I do not care if others have nicer cars.” But go back long enough and you are on a horse, or walking, which I doubt would suffice. Land line phones were great eons ago.
Be mindful of the ways in which our culture affects us. And we are all affected at some level.