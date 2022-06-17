Jon Heydenreich

She said they had gone out to dinner last Tuesday.
He said they had gone out to dinner last Wednesday.
Back and forth, back and forth. Who would be right? Who would admit they were wrong?
There would be a winner and a loser.
I have heard many such arguments…. Over nothing.
But do we ever get an ego stake and investment in those moments. I need to be the right and the winner! And, of course, there will probably be some kind of price to pay, exacted by the loser. A kind of “I will fix it later or make your own dinner” kind of thing.
Let go of the ego. If you need to, think of it as: letting the other person be wrong (but do not tell them you are doing that… I mean come on…)
Be at peace. Find a home in a power other than the ego. That is something.