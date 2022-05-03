Jon Heydenreich

I lead a meditation group. There are a handful of us. When we gather we exchange pleasantries, catch up a bit and fidget. We fidget.
After our meditation everything changes. Folks can leave when they want but we always end up sitting for a spell. No one says a word. We sit there in the silence. No one feels the need to say anything. No one is in a hurry.
Silence becomes a friend instead of a source of unease.
Be mindful of the silence. Typically, we can find it discomforting. So we talk or turn on some device. But silence means no harm. It brings no offense.
Befriend the silence. And befriend your self in that silence.