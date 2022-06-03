Jon Heydenreich

Each week in early summer I see new flowers. One group arrives, “Aren’t they beautiful.” Soon enough they are gone and replaced by the next group. Gardeners plan it so that something is always in bloom. But when I look back it is all one big blur.
I suspect that is what marriage is like. As we look back, one big long blur of years. Same with raising kids.
Put some focus into the moment at hand. Focus may add clarity to the day that it does not become one big blur. But we need to stop to do that.
You have to make a lot of adjustments to sharpen the focus.