Jon Heydenreich

I went on a quick diet last summer. Lost a few pounds. Felt terrific. And then I became addicted to ice cream. Ice cream was not on the diet. Neither were potato chips. The pounds I lost came home and they brought a few of their friends. Back to the drawing board.
I had to spend some time in contemplation. Know yourself. How do I handle the temptations? When I put a toe into those temptation waters I usually fall in. Know yourself. I need to keep my blood sugar level such that there is willpower to tap into. Know yourself... I need some kind of motivational goal that means something to me. Know yourself.
And... we are all different.
So I entered an athletic event that I will never finish at my old weight. That finish line is a goal that is kind of, but maybe not, out of reach.
In my case it is a matter of mindful living. I have to be mindful of what will motivate me and of future moments of temptation. That takes a dose of humility. I have to be mindful of my emotional state and anticipate times of struggle. That takes a dose of truth and honesty.
For a bunch of us our history tells us everything we need to know. For me, it has been a question of being mindful of who I am and mindful of what I can learn from my past.