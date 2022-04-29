Jon Heydenreich

At our old house our neighbor was a modern suburbanite. Nice couple. Young by my standards. They had “arrived.” Two cars, beautiful child, nice lawn. Friendly. The plow guy plowed their driveway. The lawn guy mowed their lawn. The leaf guy raked their leaves. The ice dam guy climbed their roof. They even had underground sprinklers.
In contrast we were old and prone to elicit a “those poor old souls, what is wrong with them,” response from passers-by. We mowed our lawn with a putt-putt lawn mower. I spent 20 hours a year raking leaves. If we ever watered the lawn it was with a hose. I shoveled the driveway by hand. I hammered the ice dams myself.
After one winter storm the plow guy had plowed out our neighbor. Our neighbor and I were talking and I asked where he was going. He said, “To the gym.” I thought that was a good idea. I mean you pay a membership fee, might as well use it. I kind of wondered if he saw the bigger picture.
Be mindful of how you live.