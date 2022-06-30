Jon Heydenreich

The young lady was a student at a prestigious Boston college. She did not feel her life stacked up to the lives of her peers. It sent her into a deep depression and the result was not good.
In reality the lives of her friends were not much different from hers. But they had mastered the art of presenting themselves in a certain way on social media. This was a form of competition, a manifestation of the comparison disease, call it image management.
I suspect it is rare for folks to reveal the blemishes on Instagram. Those pictures do not get posted: the troubling relationships, the struggles with substances, the mistakes in school or work or family, the pains of life…. “I am doing terrific!”
I wonder at times where we discover real authenticity. You know what takes a lot of work – maintaining that image when we are in face-to-face conversation with someone.
I value those casual moments because authenticity can break through much like those spring flowers that creep through the surface of the soil.