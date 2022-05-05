Jon Heydenreich

I have a vision to finish the Mount Washington Autoroad Cycling Race in August. I am old for this, and somewhat chunky. Old and chunky do not equate to fast on a bike. If I finish, I will be one of the last riders. To finish is just out of my reach, or maybe not.
The vision has been my motivation to make every change I can to get that edge. I lost a few pounds. I have been running up steps to get stronger. I biked indoors all winter. I watch my eating.
Even if the race is canceled, so much good has come of this. I have been prompted to change some life-draining habits.
Be mindful of your passions. They might hold the keys to altering your path in a good way.