Jon Heydenreich

It was noon. I was driving someplace and I was hungry. The logical thing to do was to stop at one of the food establishments. I drive by one, “I can’t eat that;” another place, “I can’t eat that either.” I could not find a place! I have been on this weight loss kick. Eventually, I went to a grocery store.
I try to avoid fats, if I can. Also sugar. I have been amazed at the sugar content of food – even Cheerios! There was a day when none of that made the slightest impression on me. But there came a point when I realized that I was not where I wanted to be and I did not like where I was headed. And there was no possibility of doing what I wanted to do if I stayed the course.
Be mindful of the path you are on and where you are headed.