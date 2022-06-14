Jon Heydenreich

When Facebook started up I thought it was the greatest thing since sliced bread. Then one day I looked at my page: Susie was having tea before she went to bed, Joe posted the second period score of the Bruins game and Eddie was on some beach.
I wondered how this was adding to my life. I was getting really critical.
I cancelled the account and eliminated the temptation. Years later I had to open another account because some event communicated to its participants through Facebook. But I never bother with it. I have no friends.
Be mindful of what adds to and what detracts from life. Be mindful of what builds you up and what lures you into critiquing others. Be mindful of what moves you to build yourself up at other’s expense. It is a comparison game.
Some games are not worth playing.