Jon Heydenreich

If you had said to me that one day we would not have a TV in our house I would have been overcome with fear. Just what kind of disaster is to come that we cannot afford a TV?
Well, we do not have a TV. The only option where we live is DirecTV and that is expensive for us. But even if we were loaded with money, from what we have experienced over these last years, we would not bother.
Our only internet access is via our phones. That is enough.
When I visit folks, and their TV is on, I quietly give thanks we do not have one.
When we lived in an apartment the routine was to open the door and click on the TV. It was the background noise for our lives. I have come to realize that it left us in a hyper active mindset, which – at that time – was completely normal. It was only after we had no TV that we came to recognize that a calmer level of life was there – all the time – but buried under the noise of distractions.
Be mindful of where you are at and contemplate what might be possible.