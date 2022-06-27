Jon Heydenreich

My uncle was a businessman in the 1950s and ‘60s. Every day he wore a suit and tie. This was the expected attire of the day. We cleared out his house when he died. No suits. One tie.
He was an avid reader of history books. He had only one book, one I had given him.
In retrospect he was a realist. He was elderly and knew his time was limited. So he gave away his “stuff” to those who might find his “stuff” useful. There were just a few plates in the cupboard.
I recall meeting Joe. He was a maker of wooden boats, also in his 80s and more or less retired. As we toured his shop he said, “They say you cannot take it with you when you die…. Well, I am going to try.”
Be mindful of truth and reality.