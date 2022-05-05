Jon Heydenreich

I drove through our town early in the morning. There was no one. Empty. No cars. Some papers blew across the street. The lights blinked. Abandoned.
Around 5 p.m. I was back. The sidewalks were packed — I had to step around people sitting at tables. Workers were rushing to and fro. Shoppers were hustling about. Two guys with dogs were cursing at each other at the corner. One ripped a lollipop from his mouth and threw it. The other guy ducked.
And the smells. The cooks were doing their thing and the doors were open. The aromas! I recalled going to some village on the Cape during tourist season. That was our town.
The morning was filled with potential. So is every day.