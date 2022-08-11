Jon Heydenreich

Our garden looks glorious. All kinds of flowers and colors. I wonder when peak is. It reminds me of the fall and the pundits who forecast peak foliage. That is when we take that picture or go for that drive. Don’t want to miss it.
I don’t care anymore.
There is always beauty there, even in winter. Sometimes there is more beauty than at other times, but, never mind, it is there when we have eyes to see.
Peak is a cultural idea and it is easy to get carried away by it. Gotta unhook from that cultural fluff and see the blessings before us.
Eyes to see.