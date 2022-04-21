Jon Heydenreich 

I get poison ivy at least twice a year. I take all the precautions – gloves, long shirt and pants, wash my hands and arms with dishwashing liquid. I still get poison ivy.
I was careful when I picked up cans and bottles by the side of the road this year. I took all the ‘smart’ precautions. I did this in the spring before the poison ivy leaves come out. I wear the equivalent of my hazmat suit. I still got poison ivy. I figure it was from the stalks sticking out of the ground. The stalks carry the poison ivy oil.
I was irked about this. I thought I was being real ‘smart.’
Be mindful about those ‘smart’ plans. We are never quite as ‘smart’ as we think we are.
When we have that awareness about ourselves, we may be surprised along the way, but we should not be completely surprised. Oh well.