Jon Heydenreich

We have to produce around the house: clean, cook, laundry… We have to produce at work. If we exercise, we can feel that we have to produce there as well: be fitter, stronger, faster. Produce, produce, produce - with all the resultant pressures. At a deeper level we have to produce to keep up with our own self-expectations.
The idea of pausing for a time can be anathema to the “go, go” producers. But that “go, go” can leave us impatient and hard to get along with.
Step back from the computer and take that 10 minute walk or go outside to savor and observe. These actions can lead us to be kinder people and the studies have indicated that, believe it or not, that pause can lead us to be more productive to boot.
Be mindful of the pace of your day.