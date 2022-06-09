Jon Heydenreich

I had two friends who were ardent gun advocates, NRA, the whole works. They carried their guns everywhere – on vacation, in their cars and, I think, on their person. They were insistent that this was to protect themselves and their families. They were all about protection in a dangerous world because there are bad actors out there. The family!
One died from complications from diabetes. He was not too diligent about the insulin routine. His family was devastated. The other died suddenly from a heart attack. He was a lover of foods associated with clogged arteries. His family was devastated.
I wonder if the gun issue is about protection, caring for the family… or is it about the need and desire for power. We are a wildly mixed bag of inconsistency and motivations.