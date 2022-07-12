Jon Heydenreich

When life gets a little messy I am apt to organize the desk, neaten the kitchen, straighten out the cabinets, weed the garden, clean the car. There will be order! I think it's a defensive psychological reaction to the tumult of the moment.
I like to fool myself. It gives me slight relief.
Life is always messy, but filled with some brief moments when matters seem to fall into place. Brief moments. Very brief. It is just a matter of time before the medical report, the ache, the accident, or something in work or family life screws things up. Just wait, it’s coming.
Our efforts to control things, to impose order are futile albeit they might provide momentary relief – psychological Tylenol, maybe good for a few hours.
Embrace the messy… and find the good in it. Be not deceived. Tylenol only hides the underlying condition.