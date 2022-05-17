Jon Heydenreich

A long-time ago a buddy asked what I was up to these days. We had not spoken for years. I mentioned I was planning to be in a bike race which prompted his response, “Why are you doing that! Goodness you should be careful!”
I told him I have only a few more years to do this kind of thing. I did not go into the price I was paying – the dizziness, the aches, the arthritis, the ageing tendons… all that. That would have added fuel to his less than enthusiastic reaction.
Years back he was much more able than I was. When we were teammates I was the has been, that never was, and never would be. Both of us have had physical issues over the years. He could do something, but that is not where he chooses to invest. And the investment I am making has a cost.
Every investment has a cost. We all pay a price, no matter what we do. Be mindful of the day’s dividends. The calculation is called ROI – Return on Investment. Invest wisely.