Jon Heydenreich

My doctor said I was 6”3.” I told the doctor she was wrong. I am 6’4”, measure again. I stood a little straighter. She measured. She said, “Ok, you are 6’3 ½ inches.” I told her to round up.
I have shrunk. This, I am told, comes with old age. It also explains why my pant cuffs are frayed at the heels. I guess they drag a bit.
It gets worse.
I lost a little weight and one morning I grabbed a pair of nice pants. The problem was that the pants were from my “I need to lose weight” days. They still fit, I just have to pull them together at the back so the front looks relatively smooth. I do not know what the back looks like.
Someone told me I am not to lose any more weight. I am guessing they saw me from the back.
I am shrinking. Shorter. Less wide.
If you go through this when you get older the benefit is that you do not care as much. You just are not going to go off and buy a new wardrobe. At least, not this guy. You become more content with who you are instead of what you look like. Besides, this ‘look’ was considered really “hip” among the younger set a few years back. Shrinking and hip.
But if you see some old guy walking down main street with shredded pant cuffs, and a baggy as all get out rear end, say “Hi, I read your column.”