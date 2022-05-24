Jon Heydenreich

I insisted to my wife that we set the bulbs in the pots and put them out for the summer. She said, “No, wait.” I said, “Yes, now.” The bulbs had arrived and were in the kitchen. The dirt was in the garage. The pots were empty. So… put the dirt on the pot, put in the bulbs, set them out and all done. She said, “No, it is too cold out.”
I said, “It is 70 degrees, let’s get this over with.”
She relented, “Go ahead, if you insist.”
A day afterwards the first weather warning came as to the upcoming frost. I moved all the pots inside. My wife helped and not one word like “Why didn’t you listen to me,” or “Why are you in such a hurry,” or “Waiting a week would not have hurt you or the bulbs.”
That’s grace. She did not say a word. I did not ask what she was thinking. Sometimes it is advisable to shut up. I took that page from her book.