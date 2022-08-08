Jon Heydenreich

We have a bush in the yard. It is always the last thing in the yard to produce green leaves, and those leaves do not come out until mid-June. Why can’t it be like all the other bushes and come green in May? I almost cut it down thinking it was dead.
After all the other flowers have blossomed, and after all the other bushes have bloomed, this bush decides it is time. And in August we get purple flowers. I think of it as the non-conformist bush that blooms when it feels like it – “so there, I will do my thing in my time.”
We can absorb a lot from watching nature. Maybe the morning or the evening have not been so grand. Maybe this is a difficult week. Just be sure to bloom.