Jon Heydenreich

A runner goes by, herky jerky, arms flailing, gasping for air. Another runner glides by, seemingly without effort.
A figure skater can be stilted, winding up for every movement. The next skater is fluid, so smooth, measured.
One cyclist looks like they are pushing a one ton load. The next bike rider spins the pedals and it looks easy. This is called souplesse.
We see this in single sculling in the rowing world. One sculler looks like a ballerina dancing over the water. The next is fighting the boat, the oars and the water.
Live with a little souplesse. It is a mindset.