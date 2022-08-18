Jon Heydenreich

I worry about finances. Many of us do. When you are retired you come to realize that you cannot take out debt and plan to repay it. You have to live close to the vest, so to speak. Be careful.
We have a son in California. It is expensive to get out there to see the family. So my wife wants to go. But it will cost us a pretty penny as airplane costs go up.
There are only so many more years when she can help them out with the kids. There are only so many more years that she can make the trip. Just so many more years.
I visited someone recently who was going to go with their adult child on a canoe ride. It would be like the good old days when they did that together. They decided – no. It would be too taxing.
Only so many more years.
I told my wife – go. Spend it. One day we do not have that choice.