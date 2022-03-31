Jon Heydenreich

Mountaintops are glorious places; the views, the winds, the quiet. But we have to get there. In the old days that meant climbing. Today we can drive. But it does not matter, we still have to get there.
What is the mountain you face – the place where – once you get to the top – life is so glorious? It is different for each of us, but each of us faces that climb. I know a retiree who took up piano lessons, a businessperson who decided to send thank you notes to colleagues, a couple who decided to have dinner with no television and no tablet to verify every fact that came up in discussion.
We can climb. We do have that potential.
This is your moment – one step.
Start.