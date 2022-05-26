Jon Heydenreich

Back in the 1970s, if something happened which I did not like I had nowhere to turn for support. Maybe one goes to the local bar and complains. With the internet we can find hordes of folks who will agree with us and provide group support. Almost anything I want to believe (vaccines, masks, elections…) I can find support instantaneously.
There is talk about dealing with truth – so we have fact checkers and censors for social media.
But, in my mind, the real issue is me. Typically, when something transpires which “I” do not like, I need someone to blame. Someone is causing this and doing it to “me.” I am a victim. At some level this is about me and getting life my way. And these days I can find all kinds of folks who will agree with my position and support me.
I suspect there are two basic paths. This is painting with broad strokes, but one path is that of perpetual anger. The other path is that of acceptance and gratitude for the good I can find. The second path does not imply a passive acceptance of injustice, although that kind of resignation is the danger.
Be mindful of what motivates us when we step out on the paths we are on. Because we are all walking.