Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Coach K from the Duke basketball team retired. He had been the coach at Duke for over 40 years, a long time in the world of college basketball. He was successful — winning many championships.

Before his retirement his team made it to the semi-finals in this year’s championship play-offs. Going all the way would have been a sweet ending to a long career, a story book ending. But Duke lost.

It is rare when everything falls into place. Fantasies are just that – fantasies. But we can hold onto them… Sometimes it is not a prudent thing to live with such a hope.

Each day will have its victories and losses. No basketball player makes all the shots. A baseball player is having a good day when he strikes out twice and gets one hit.

Be mindful of and grateful for the good moments. Accept the struggles. Live in truth, not fantasy.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.