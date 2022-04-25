Jon Heydenreich

Coach K from the Duke basketball team retired. He had been the coach at Duke for over 40 years, a long time in the world of college basketball. He was successful — winning many championships.
Before his retirement his team made it to the semi-finals in this year’s championship play-offs. Going all the way would have been a sweet ending to a long career, a story book ending. But Duke lost.
It is rare when everything falls into place. Fantasies are just that – fantasies. But we can hold onto them… Sometimes it is not a prudent thing to live with such a hope.
Each day will have its victories and losses. No basketball player makes all the shots. A baseball player is having a good day when he strikes out twice and gets one hit.
Be mindful of and grateful for the good moments. Accept the struggles. Live in truth, not fantasy.