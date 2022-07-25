Jon Heydenreich

The cashier said, “Just tap it.” I did not know what she was talking about. Then the grocery bagger said, “Just tap it.” I was lost. Then my wife said, “Tap it,” and she pointed, “there.” So I tapped the spot with my finger. It was beyond me how this was supposed to work.
Used to be you slid these credit cards through the machine. Took me a bit to figure out which side slid through. Then you insert them. But which side? Now this tapping thing. What was wrong with the slide through? With the insert system? Now, tapping is in.
Why is this?
Does the insertion procedure take too long?
Are we saving 5 seconds? Get the customers through as fast as possible. Maybe it saves wear and tear on the card. I have never worn out a card. I think it is about that speed issue. Who knows.
Be mindful, everyone is in a hurry. I might just go all cash, but they might ban me from the store.