Jon Heydenreich

Turns out there is a problem in the world of tennis. Players are throwing or smashing their rackets. I get this. Miss the ball, get angry, smash the racket. I bet this migrates to the world of golf. Miss the ball, throw the club. I don’t know why they do not blame the balls.
To throw the ball, however, you have to reach down to get it or you have to go fetch it. That takes time. The racket or club is right there in your hand. What would an angry runner do? The runner loses the race, stops, sits down, takes off the shoes and throws them? Not happening. Takes too much time.
Now, that is a thought.
Fill your day with lots of pauses. They take the edge off the anger. And there is a lot of anger around. Pause, breathe. It is conducive to moving toward kindness, or, at least, neutrality.