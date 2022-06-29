Jon Heydenreich

Friends bought a new car, or maybe it was a boat, or an ATV. Could have been anything. They put pictures on the internet, letting the world know.
I wonder two things. First, how much of my identity is rooted in letting folks know what I have or what I do. So, I post. Second, if I never post but observe others, whether this is just the same dynamic at play – comparing myself to others but being a bit quieter about it. The same emotional or spiritual drive is at work.
If no one knows what I bought, does it have the same value? If I do not observe you, am I a bit empty, a bit lost, perhaps unmoored relative to the way I want to be moored?
Can I find peace within without letting others know or finding out about them?
The popularity of social media suggests that many of us seek such a social reference point.
There is peace within and it is sweet, should we release all these distractions from our vision. But it can be discomforting to make that transition.