Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Friends bought a new car, or maybe it was a boat, or an ATV. Could have been anything. They put pictures on the internet, letting the world know.

I wonder two things. First, how much of my identity is rooted in letting folks know what I have or what I do. So, I post. Second, if I never post but observe others, whether this is just the same dynamic at play – comparing myself to others but being a bit quieter about it. The same emotional or spiritual drive is at work.

If no one knows what I bought, does it have the same value? If I do not observe you, am I a bit empty, a bit lost, perhaps unmoored relative to the way I want to be moored?

Can I find peace within without letting others know or finding out about them?

The popularity of social media suggests that many of us seek such a social reference point.

There is peace within and it is sweet, should we release all these distractions from our vision. But it can be discomforting to make that transition.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.