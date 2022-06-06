Jon Heydenreich

Every Monday I go to the office and do some of my church work for the week. I am good for 45 minutes, which is when my brain gets a little fried. So I go outside and sit on the bench. I watch the cars, the people, the trees, the flowers. I just sit.
I think I am about the only person who sits on that bench. I usually go out three or four times over the course of the day.
At one point someone thought that bench was a good idea. It looks nice. But hardly anyone ever sits there.
I think lawn chairs, benches, and porch rockers have become visual artwork. I rarely see folks sitting on this furniture and if they do it is with a phone in hand.
Manufacturers might advertise them as “just for appearance, not for sitting,” but no one would buy them then. We like the idea of sitting on the rocker or the bench. We have a lot of good ideas.