Jon Heydenreich

When we retired we faced a wall of books at our house – maybe 400. Then there were the books at the cabin… and the books in the office. Hundreds of them.
Some books were easy to give away or even throw out. Why keep these books that we will never consult or read again? Each week I would bite the bullet and select more books to jettison. What was a keeper one week was not a keeper the next. This has gone on for two years. I am now jettisoning the books I have not read, admitting I will never read them.
The books are a symbol of sorts. They are where I have been, where I cut my intellectual teeth, they are my history and background.
It is so hard to acknowledge those days are over. I am not going back. I am given a new day and a new tomorrow. Let me find myself in now instead of yesterday.