Jon Heydenreich

The older couple came up to me to say they were no longer competitive with others. They used to compare themselves to their peers, but no more. They had outgrown this tendency. I said, “Good for you!” I also wondered.
Well, maybe they did not compare themselves to others as much as they once did.
We all do this comparison thing. It is why we critique others and gossip. It is why Facebook poses such challenges to so many as they compare their situation in life with the people they read about. It is why reality TV has some appeal? Do I look “better” than that other person of my age? Do I act better? How do our kids compare? The grandkids? How does my pay compare to others? It is endless. Go for a group run or a group bike ride, the experience can drip of competitiveness.
It is not necessarily an issue of what one says or how one acts…. Let us go to the root of the matter. Be mindful of why we are speaking and acting in such a manner.
Can I accept that - perhaps – I am fine the way I am. I do not need to win. I do not need to prove my superiority. I do not need to prove myself. That is a peaceful place to be and it leads me to be so much more graceful to and accepting of other people.