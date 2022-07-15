Jon Heydenreich

My friend fell. He slipped on stairs and wrecked his arm. Emergency room time. This was a disaster as he is a manual laborer and without his arm there is no work, no paycheck…. Nothing. I was beside myself. There is not much you can do in this circumstance to help. So what else is going to go wrong today?
At the emergency room he was also diagnosed with hypertension. That put fear in his soul. When I spoke to him a week later he said he is changing his diet, exercising more, cutting out coffee… the works. His pressure dropped to almost normal. He has lost a few pounds.
And his arm is healing.
Not all bad is bad. Depends on how we see. Gotta look for the good.