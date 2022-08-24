Jon Heydenreich

We have tomato plants. The tomatoes are turning red. I decided to pull a few off the vine. Bad idea. I went for the scissors. I tried to be careful. Unfortunately, the tomatoes are bunched up and in my haste I clipped a green one. This prompted the utterance of vocabulary words which my mother told me I was not to use. It also motivated my spouse to run outside to see what I had done.
Despite the scissors and care, I screwed up. I was angry with myself. The language was a tip-off, a red flag.
The day had been arduous, climbing up and down a ladder as I painted a house and got wall paint on the trim, then trim paint on the wall, then wall paint on the trim again. Touch up, touch up all afternoon. My knee was sore. My legs ached.
Be mindful of all that you live with. Maybe have a little grace for yourself. The green tomato will ripen in the sun. All will be well.