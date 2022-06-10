Jon Heydenreich

This summer I plan to be in the Mt. Washington Autoroad Cycling Race. It is one of the hardest cycling hill climbs in the world. I am old, slow and fat. (Someone said I am not fat. She is my wife. Gotta love my wife.) If I make it, I will be one of the last finishers. Lots of folks don’t finish.
I have no athletic pedigree. My sisters walk a bit. My brother complained a lot. My mother was an endurance specialist at making helpful suggestions. My father ate.
480 people will be in this race. Roughly 15 of us will be over 65. Lots of folks disdain coming in last. For me, that is victory.
I write this to say we can do more than what we might think. I have heard the scenarios – “It is hard to lose weight when you are old.” Baloney (don’t eat the baloney). “It is hard to train. Your metabolism slows down etc.” Well, actually I do not think so, we just move less as we age.
So many of us can live into our own hopes and dreams. Start with a vision, add some will, season with determination and ignore everyone (but your doctor). Just ignore them. I am convinced many people, perhaps unbeknownst to themselves, want the validation of having others be like them.
Be mindful of your potential. You have it. Walk instead of sit. Volunteer instead of watch. Help instead of grouse. Jog instead of walk. We are wonderfully made with so much possibility – the ability to consume unlimited amounts of ice cream notwithstanding. (Just ignore the ice cream, along with the baloney).
At Christmas we do not leave wrapped gifts under the tree. In life, we do.
Go, go when you can.