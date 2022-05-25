Jon Heydenreich

My mother-in-law, now in heaven, used to be into matching. The handbag matches the scarf which matches the shoes and belt – that kind of thing. I notice this in the cycling world. Some bikes have handlebar tape that matches the bike’s colors. I guess the clash is to be avoided.
Frankly, I consider it a good day when my socks match. I have been wearing mismatched socks for years. No one notices! I mean who watches socks? And if they notice, they do not say a word. I think that if they notice they relax as in “Look his socks do not match, I can breathe easy if something does not match on me."
I do not do this intentionally. In my mind an intentional mismatch is in the same league as an intentional match. But when you get dressed in the dark and you reach into the sock drawer, you never know what you will get.
The other day I saw a cyclist. Everything matched – shorts, shirt, the whole works. They looked good. My bike has neon green handlebar tape. It clashes with everything, but that was the least expensive tape at the shop. It looked good too.
Today, I checked – black and dark blue socks. Almost a match! But who’s looking. I look good. Just be who you are. It’s all good.