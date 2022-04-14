Jon Heydenreich

The trees speak to us. I want the leaves to appear. This cannot happen soon enough. The trees do not care though. I can hope. I can wish. I can beat my head against a wall. They will change when they are ready. They have their own timetable.
We can spend a lot of energy trying to mold reality to our expectations. And our intentions can be quite honorable and noble.
There are some matters we need to change but the message of the trees is a call that there are some matters we need to accept and… perhaps… we find the beauty in what is. Our heads also do not get as sore.
Take a breath. Release the tension. Accept.